Garrett’s Blog: Spotty Showers Fade After Sunset

It’s been nice to see a few showers with embedded thunderstorms this afternoon across the River Valley and Ouachitas.

The isolated showers and thunderstorms will fade once the sun sets and no additional storms are expected overnight into Monday.

Rain accumulation shows a pitter-patter of showers of in Logan and Scott Co with some of the heaviest rain around Waldron.

The next system is associated with this slow-moving long-wave trough moving across the Southern Rockies.

Rain chances don’t appear very high this week with the system, probably less than 1/2″; but sharply cooler temperatures are expected towards the middle and end of the week with widespread highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

-Garrett