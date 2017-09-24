Motorcycle Catches Fire On Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A close call Saturday (Sept. 24) on Dickson Street as a motorcycle went up in flames, emitting a column of flames nearly two stories tall — stalling traffic and rerouting rides on the final day of the Bikes Blues & BBQ rally.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to the incident, using a fire extinguisher to calm the flare and examining the motorcycle carefully to be sure there was no further risk.

The Fayetteville Police Department kept the crowd from coming too close to the burned bike, and officers said they were well prepared to handle any sort of incident.

No information was available regarding how the fire began and no injuries were reported.