After Standing For Anthem, Steelers’ Lineman’s Jersey Sales Soar

Before Sunday’s game at the Bears, Steelers’ lineman Alejandro Villanueva was best known for appearing in a USAA television commercial. Now the offensive tackle leads the NFL in jersey sales.

Villanueva is a former Army Ranger who served three tours in Afghanistan before joining a NFL roster. Villanueva was the only member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to come out of the locker room for the national anthem on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Villanueva’s jersey was the sixth best selling jersey on the NFL’s website on Monday.