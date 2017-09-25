Cornelius Lost For Season After Achilles Surgery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas receiver Jared Cornelius was finally thought to be full strength last week as the Hogs took on Texas A&M but now the team will be without the senior for the rest of the season.

Bret Bielema announced today that Cornelius was to undergo Achilles surgery on Monday and he will be lost for the season. The Arkansas coach said a potential redshirt season or a potential entry in the NFL Supplemental Draft was possible.

“He’s turned into a great leader on our team which has been awesome to watch his transition into that role but that will hurt because he’s very experienced,” Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. “He’s a good leader and he was playing well Saturday when he go hurt. he made some plays for us and you were starting to see the old Jared Cornelius start to unfold. I think we would have got really a better version of him each and every week.”

Cornelius missed most of the fall camp with a stiff back and was thought to be full strength heading into the Texas A&M game and he had three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies.