Fayetteville Police Search For Missing Teens

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM) – Police are asking for help in the search for two teen girls who have been reported missing, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Information received by detectives led them to believe the girls may be in danger, police said.

Skyler Fischer, 17, and Madison Alexander, 15, ran away from their guardian near the IHOP at 3107 W. Wedington Drive Saturday(Sept. 23) night, according to police.

Fischer has brown eyes and brown hair. She’s described as being 5’1 and weighing 130 lbs. Police say she has a tattoo depicting three dots on one of her hands, a tattoo of a peace sign on one of her ankles and various scars on her arms.

Alexander has hazel eyes and blond hair. She’s described as being 5’5 and weighing 120 lbs. Police say she may take steps to change her appearance.

If you see these girls, contact Fayetteville Police dispatch at 479-587-3555 or 911 in case of emergency.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, contact Detective N. White at 479-587-3520 regarding incident number 2017-77186.