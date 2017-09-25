Flu Shot Clinics Begin This Week In River Valley And Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Local Pharmacists like Mac Mcclendon with MediSav in Fort Smith is starting to see people come in and ask for a flu shot.

"Of course, you can get the flu anytime, but we think of the most common times to get the flu would be November, December through March," Mcclendon said.

That is why experts said they are recommending that you receive the flu vaccination now.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), flu vaccines have been updated to better match circulating viruses and just like last year experts are recommending not using the nasal spray flu vaccine.

The CDC also lists a timetable for effective vaccines, citing the vaccination takes about two weeks for it to begin protecting from the flu.

Starting this week local county health centers will hold mass flu clinics.

Sebastian County will hold their clinic on Friday (Sept. 29) at the Health Unit on South 70th Street in Fort Smith. Anyone wanting the vaccination can do so from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Crawford County will start their clinic on Thursday (Sept. 28) at the Crawford County Emergency Management building where Memorial Road and Chestnut meet. All shots are free from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Workers though, suggest anyone who attends to bring a form of insurance if they have it.

In Northwest Arkansas a clinic will be held on Thursday (Sept. 28) from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Jones Center in Springdale. Another clinic will be held on October 20 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Rogers at the Rogers Activity Center.