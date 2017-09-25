Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center To Host Ultimate Tailgate Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- It's an empowerment program to help families in need. The Crisis Intervention Center offers shelter and support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The agency's goal is to end domestic violence and sexual through service, education, and prevention programs.

The Crisis Intervention Center will also host a Ultimate Tailgate Fundraiser. The event will be a casual Tailgate themed party including a Razorback vs. New Mexico State Aggie Watch party. There will be live music, silent auctions, an MVP lounge, and two open bars. The event will be held on Saturday (Sept. 30).

For more information or to purchase your tickets click here.