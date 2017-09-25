Garrett’s Blog: Record Dry September

We need rain.

This is the most recent Drought Monitor (a new one should be out in a few days) which shows the drought conditions starting to spread across our area.

Fort Smith is on track to have it’s driest September on record with only a trace of rain reported.

In NW Arkansas, Fayetteville picked up 1.50″ of rain last weekend and that’s been it for the month. If we don’t get anymore rain, it’ll be the 10th driest on record for Fayetteville. The driest on record in NW Arkansas was in 1952 with 0.40″.

The latest rain forecast doesn’t look good for the remainder of the week. Despite the cold front in the area, a lack of any meaningful lift or moisture will lead to low rainfall totals with the best chance of rain in NW Arkansas thru the end of the week.

-Garrett