Local Inmates Grow & Sell Pumpkins For Good Cause

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) -- Even though it doesn't quite feel like autumn yet, folks are already getting their homes ready for the season by buying pumpkins. Starting Monday (Sept. 25), you can buy your pumpkin to raise money for a good cause.

The pumpkins were grown by inmates at the Franklin County Jail, and all the money from the pumpkin sales will be donated to the Franklin County 'Shop With a Cop' event. This is where local law enforcement take children in need throughout the county to area stores to buy items from their Christmas list.

"They [the inmates] really love it," said Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen. "They all know it goes towards a great cause, so they're always glad to get out and help with it," Boen said.

The money raised by the pumpkin sales will determine how much the children will have to spend during the holiday season.

"If you have gotten to go to 'Shop With a Cop' and see the smile on the kids' face, it's worth it," said Sheriff Boen. "People are very generous when it comes to kids."

Pumpkins will be sold Monday in the parking lot of Zoe Bug's Boutique at 315 E. Main Street in Charleston.