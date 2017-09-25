UA Alum Honors Parents With Two Scholarships

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A University Arkansas alumnus and Harrison native has created two scholarships in honor of his parents for the sacrifices they made paying for his education.

Kevin Campbell’s gift, which is part of Campaign Arkansas, will create two $100,000 scholarship endowments in the Sam M. Walton College of Business. The John O. Campbell Endowed Scholarship and the Elizabeth Ann Campbell Endowed Scholarship will help finance students at the college.

Campaign Arkansas is the ongoing capital campaign for the University of Arkansas to raise $1 billion in private gift support for the university’s academic mission and other key priorities.

“Thanks to Kevin’s generous support, finance students will benefit for years to come through these endowed scholarships,” said Matthew A. Waller, Walton College dean and Sam M. Walton Leadership Chair. “Finance is a bedrock of business education, and many more students will now be afforded opportunities in finance and the insurance industry through the Campbell scholarships.”

Students with an insurance concentration will be given preference, as will students from high schools outside of Arkansas.

“I wanted someone from out of state to see the beauty and greatness of Arkansas people,” Campbell said.

Campbell’s father, John, was an insurance agent in Harrison, and Kevin returned to his hometown to work there for five years after graduation. In 1986, Kevin Campbell moved to Florida and started his own business, The Campbell Agency. Campbell says it is now the largest workers’ compensation agency in Florida.

Campbell’s family has an extensive legacy at the U of A. His sister and brothers, uncles, parents and an aunt all attended as well. His father was on the Razorback basketball team, and his brother was on the Razorback football team.

Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the Walton College and was in one of the inaugural finance and insurance classes taught by professor Bob Hall, who pioneered the finance and insurance program for the college.

“I learned two things in college,” Campbell said. “First, you learn how to learn. Second, you learn how to understand all kinds of people.”