5NEWS Weather: Scattered Showers This Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed with daytime heating and will continue across (mostly) NW Arkansas into the evening hours.

The cold that will eventually bring cooler temperatures is moving across Oklahoma and Kansas.

This is HD Futurecast for Wedensday.

Expect another round of scattered showers with an embedded thunderstorms.

While not everyone will see rainfall, all of us should experience much cooler temperatures heading into late-Wednesday and the rest of the work-week.

-Garrett