“American Pickers” Looking For Treasures In NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — The popular History Channel show “American Pickers” plans to stop in Northwest Arkansas this year, according to a post made be the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz will be in the area mid-October and November of 2017.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. From coast to coast, the crew is on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, as well as meeting characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The Pickers are looking for people in the area who have large, private collections or antiques. If you or someone you know is interested, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).