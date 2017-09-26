Crews Working On Water Main Break Near College Avenue

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Crews from the city’s water and sewer department are working to repair a water main break at College Avenue and Township Street, according to a press release.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and use caution if driving near the work area.

Currently the eastbound lane of Township Street from Green Acres Road to College Avenue is closed, the release said.

This is a developing story. Please check back with 5NEWS for updates.