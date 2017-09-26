Fort Smith Woman Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Fort Smith woman was sentenced Tuesday (Sept. 26) to eight years in federal prison for drug trafficking, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Ingrid Contreras, 29, will serve three years of supervised release after her prison sentence.

Contreras, who also goes by Ingrid Rojas, sold roughly 94 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in February 2016. Contreras made about $2,000 in the sale.

Contreras pleaded guilty in May to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

The Fort Smith Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Candace Taylor, an assistant U.S. attorney prosecuted the case.