Gravette Police Searching For Missing Teenager

GRAVETTE (KFSM) — Gravette police are searching for missing 16-year-old Matthew Brock.

Police said Brock ran away from his residence in Hiwasse, Arkansas on Sept. 25. at 11 p.m.

He is believed to be wearing a t-shirt and shorts, unknown color, and a black and yellow batman baseball hat.

Police said Matthew is believed to be at an unknown location in the Rogers area, and is not believed to be in any danger at this time.

If you have any information, call Gravette police at (479) 787-5911.