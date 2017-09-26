Local Woman Says Someone Posed As Her For More Than A Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The thought of a stolen identity can be frightening. For Stacie Ford, a stolen identity, she claims, is her reality.

"When I first found out, I was livid. I was so mad. I was furious," she remarked.

"I was contacted by the social security office -- it was a report stating they needed information on an employment. And I looked at the letter and seen the employer's name and I've never worked there my entire life."

Ford said another woman assumed her identity -- working as her at Twin Rivers Foods using her maiden name. And that the woman posed as Ford for more than a year.

After finding out, Ford contacted Twin Rivers Foods looking for answers.

"They did one right thing -- they fired her. But they didn't contact the authorities," said Ford.

According to what Ford claims she was told, she believes her identity was stolen on the black market.

"And it scares me," she said.

"I've asked social security to change my social security number and they refused unless there's at least $100,000 worth of damage."

Lieutenant Daniel Grubbs with Fort Smith Police confirmed the case is being investigated.

Fort Smith Police are looking to identity the woman in question.

"I've basically had tunnel vision. I thought, 'wow, it can. In a blink of an eye, it can change your world.'"