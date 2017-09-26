Outgrowing Childhood Food Allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's difficult to really know if your child has outgrown a food allergy unless they taste it and that's exactly how medical professionals are advising parents to make the determination.

It may sound scary, but trained professionals will supervise an oral test where a child eats small quantities of foods they've been allergic to.

During this study, doctors said an incredible 86% of patients did not have an allergic reaction and actually tolerated foods they were allergic to previously according to NPR.

70 to 80% of kids with an egg allergy will outgrow it and about 20% outgrow peanut allergies.