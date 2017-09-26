Two Arkansas National Guard Members Die In Fatal Plane Crash

CAMDEN (KTHV) — Two members of the Arkansas National Guard are died in a southwest Arkansas plane crash, according to THV11 in Little Rock.

Airport commissioner Kyle Gatling said the fatal crash occurred Sunday (Sept. 24) at Camden Municipal Airport.

Chief Warrant Officers Rufus Ferron Brown, 42, of Arkadelphia and Justin Levon Ashley, 31, of North Little Rock, were killed in the crash due to blunt force trauma. Both service members were pronounced dead on the scene by the Ouachita County Coroner at 9 p.m. Sunday.

The guardsmen were UH-60 helicopter pilots with the Bravo Company 2-285th Aviation Helicopter Assault Regiment at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Brow and Ashley were in off duty status during the crash, and not performing in a military capacity, officials said.

The crash occurred on the north end of the airport’s only runway and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

There is an ongoing investigation to look into the cause of the crash. Federal officials also are investigating the crash.