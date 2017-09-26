Two Students Investigated Following Possible Drug Overdose

VIAN (KFSM) — Two students have been admitted into hospitals following a suspected drug overdose, according to police.

The male students were taken to area hospitals from the Vian High School, according to police. One of the boys was taken to Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith, where he was treated and released. The other remains in another hospital receiving treatment. Police didn’t say the name of the hospital where the second boy was taken.

The investigation continues pending blood exams, said Chief Mark Fisher with the Vian Police Department.

Fisher said they suspect the boys ingested Xanax, but they can’t comment for sure pending the blood exams.

5NEWS reached out to Richard Moseley, the high school principal, who declined to answer any questions or to release an official statement.

However, Fisher said, “A lot of (students at) schools out there are involved (in drug sharing). It’s going on. Drugs are bad everywhere.”