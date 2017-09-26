UA Student Accused Of Video Voyeurism

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas student has pleaded not guilty to an allegation that he photographed a sexual act inside a fraternity house and later shared the images online, according to Washington County Circuit Court documents.

Garrett Wolff, 20, was arrested Monday (Sept.25) in connection with video voyeurism, a Class A misdemeanor. He was arraigned Monday and his trial is set for Dec. 1.

University of Arkansas police received a video voyeurism report after midnight on March 1 from the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house, according to Capt. Gary Crain, university police spokesman.

The victim was contacted by a friend who asked if she had been involved in an incident inside a bathroom. The victim later discovered Wolff had taken the photos on his phone and published them to an online mailing list, according to an arrest affidavit.

Someone later shared the photos with other people online, which is how the friend received the images, according to the affidavit.

A university spokesman said the school is aware of the incident but referred all questions Tuesday (Sept. 26) to the Washington County prosecutor’s office.

Class A misdemeanors are the most serious types of misdemeanor in Arkansas. They are punishable by up to one year in jail and a maximum fine of $2,500.