The actual cold front has cleared out area but the north winds behind the front are slower to bring in the cooler and drier air.

Temperatures behind the front are in the 60s with 80s and 90s ahead of the front.

Everyone will experience the cooler air tonight into Thursday.

Lows on Thursday Morning will be in the low 60s.

Highs Thursday afternoon will only be in the 70s with much lower humidity and clearing skies lasting until the end of the week.

-Garrett