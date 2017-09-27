Convicted Sex Offender Wanted In River Valley

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A search is underway to find a convicted sex offender who has failed to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to authorities.

Daniel Edward Wall, formerly an officer at the Paris Police Department, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty to internet stalking of a child during August 2017, and was sentenced to seven years probation.

He was arrested in April 2016 after he had messaged a Facebook account run by Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks, which portrayed a 13-year-old female, according to a probable cause affidavit. Wall had suggested that the “girl” send pictures of herself and told “her” he wanted to meet.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are encouraged to call police.