DHS Responds To Van Buren Daycare Following Alleged Misconduct Reports

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A day care in Van Buren is closed following a Department of Human Services investigation in connection with marijuana.

EPIC Academy Preschool/Childcare — a Christian ministry that prided itself on offering individualized care, and offered curriculum filled with Bible stories, songs and scriptures — has voluntarily closed following a DHS investigation.

“Our licensing staff went out this morning (Sept. 27) and found what appeared to be drug paraphernalia on the outside at the facility,” said Amy Webb, chief of communications and community engagement with DHS.

The owner of the academy voluntarily closed the business after DHS representatives conducted the “complaint investigation” regarding reported issues at the academy, according to DHS.

Early this week, “DHS received a complaint alleging possible consumption of illegal drugs (marijuana) on the premises,” Webb explained.

Webb said she didn’t have the specifics about what was found, and police have been notified.

Parents affiliated with the academy were immediately called to get their children. DHS representatives remained at the scene until the last child left.

The investigation continues.