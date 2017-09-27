Fort Smith Police On Scene After Shots Fired; One Arrested

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are on the scene after shots were fired at a mobile home park early Wednesday morning (Sept. 27).

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a mobile home park off Highway 271 and Harvard Avenue. Police said an officer was already patrolling the area due to a high amount of vehicle break-ins in the area. The officer heard the shots fired and called dispatch.

According to police, 40-year-old George Pheifer was taken into custody and faces several charges including felony possession of firearm, criminal use of prohibited weapons (possession of sawed-off shotgun, and warrants as follows; Overdraft under $200 and Contempt of Court for Child Support.

Police are unsure at this time why the Pheifer was shooting, but no injuries have been reported. Officers said they found alcohol on scene, as well as a suspected explosive device. The bomb squad has been called in for assistance, and police said additional charges could be possible.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.