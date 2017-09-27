New Barling Chief Of Police Announced

BARLING (KFSM) — Lt. Roger Hayden has been named Barling’s new chief of police, according to Sgt. Jerry Foley with Barling PD.

He will succeed outgoing Chief Darrel Miner after he retired back in August.

According to Sgt. Foley, there were three finalists for the position; Michael Keene with the Drug Enforcement Agency, Lt. Nick Driscoll with Greenwood Criminal Investigation Division and Lt. Roger Hayden with Barling PD.

The Barling City Council voted unanimously for Hayden Tuesday night (Sept. 26) during a meeting.

Hayden has been with the Barling Police Department for two years, and has been in law enforcement for 16 years. He will start his new position immediately, according to Sgt. Foley.