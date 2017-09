SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Siloam Springs police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest who vandalized a home and threatened police, according to a news release.

The incident happened Tuesday (Sept. 26) in the Quail Run Subdivision, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos is asked to call Siloam Springs police at 479-524-4118. Tips can also be emailed to tips@siloamsprings.com.