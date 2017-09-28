Alma Man Takes Plea Deal Moments Before Rape Trial Begins

CRAWFORD COUNTY(KFSM) — Just moments before his jury trial was set to begin in a rape case, an Alma man took a plea deal, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Marc McCune.

The attorney for Walter Kinsey, 78, made an offer to the young victim’s family to plead to a rape charge with 10 years in prison, plus an additional 15 years suspended, said McCune. He would also pay restitution to the victim for counseling and any other treatment she may need.

The victim’s family agreed with one condition; the victim would take the stand to testify as to what Kinsey did to her, said McCune.

“This case was not whether or not Walter Kinsey was guilty, it was, based on the facts, a question of whether or not he was guilty of sexual assault second degree or rape,” said McCune.

According to McCune, Kinsey will have to serve a minimum of 7 years before he is eligible for parole and must complete the sexual offender program while in prison.

“I’m not going to go into details, but this was definitely a good outcome for the victim and her family,” said McCune.