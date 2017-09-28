Arkansas Once Home To Several Playboy Playmates
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Hugh Hefner, the iconic personality behind Playboy magazine, passed away on Wednesday at age 91.
Arkansas was once home to several Playboy Playmates:
- Betty Blue – Betty was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month for the November 1956 issue. She was born in West Memphis, Arkansas.
- Jillian Grace – Jillian was born in Arkansas and was the Playmate of the Month for the March 2005 issue. She appeared on the series The Girls Next Door and had a small role in the movie The House Bunny.
- Elizabeth Gracen – Elizabeth was born in Ozark, Arkansas. She was crowned Miss Arkansas in 1981 and Miss America in 1982. She posed for Playboy’s May 1992 issue.
- Jessie Lunderby -Jessie was born in Fayetteville, and was once a detention officer at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She was named Playboy Cyber Girl of the Week in June 2010.
- Jonnie Nicely – Jonnie was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was the Playboy magazine centerfold feature for the August 1956 issue.
- Kalin Olson – Kalin was Playmate of the Month for the August 1997 issue. She also posed for newsstand special additions and appeared in several videos. She was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas.