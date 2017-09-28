Arkansas Once Home To Several Playboy Playmates

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Hugh Hefner, the iconic personality behind Playboy magazine, passed away on Wednesday at age 91.

Arkansas was once home to several Playboy Playmates:

  • Betty Blue – Betty was Playboy magazine’s Playmate of the Month for the November 1956 issue. She was born in West Memphis, Arkansas.
  • Jillian Grace – Jillian was born in Arkansas and was the Playmate of the Month for the March 2005 issue. She appeared on the series The Girls Next Door and had a small role in the movie The House Bunny.
  • Elizabeth Gracen – Elizabeth was born in Ozark, Arkansas. She was crowned Miss Arkansas in 1981 and Miss America in 1982. She posed for Playboy’s May 1992 issue.
  • Jessie Lunderby -Jessie was born in Fayetteville, and was once a detention officer at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She was named Playboy Cyber Girl of the Week in June 2010.
  • Jonnie Nicely  Jonnie was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was the Playboy magazine centerfold feature for the August 1956 issue.
  • Kalin Olson  Kalin was Playmate of the Month for the August 1997 issue. She also posed for newsstand special additions and appeared in several videos. She was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

 