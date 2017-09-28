Fayetteville Pair Jointly Claims $1 Million Lottery Ticket

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two Fayetteville residents jointly claimed a $1 million lottery ticket they bought earlier this month, according to a news release.

“She said, ‘We didn’t win the Powerball® [jackpot],” Mr. Shepard said, laughing. “That was how I found out we’d won a million.”

The pair correctly picked five numbers, but not the Powerball®; if they’d picked all six, they would have won the jackpot.

Ms. Buckley, a teacher, first told her accountant, and plans to put her prize toward a college trust fund. Mr. Shepard, who works laying concrete, first told his lawyer and his spouse. He noted he would be back pouring concrete tomorrow.

This winning ticket was sold at ASL retailer Tobo’s 66, 1200 W. Wilson St., in Fayetteville. The retailer will receive a 1 percent commission on the sale.

