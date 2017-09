BERRYVILLE (KFSM) — Former Benton County Sheriff Kelley Cradduck has been hired as a patrol sergant at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, accoding to Maj. George Frye.

Cradduck will start Oct. 18, Frye said.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment further, saying the hiring was a personnel matter.

“(Cradduck) is fully qualified to be a law enforcement office in this state and he has no criminal background,” Frye said.