Man Faces Attempted Murder Charge In Alleged Vehicle Assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is facing a first degree murder charge after running over his girlfriend, according to police.

O.G. Marvin Million of Springdale is accused of running over Kayleigh Mahler, 19, of Fayetteville. The two were reportedly involved in an argument before she was run over, according to ASP.

Mahler was taken to a nearby hospital where she was admitted with severe injuries.

The alleged assault happened before 5:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 23) along AR-23 near Mulberry Mountain. Million was arrested the following morning in Fayetteville.

He initially faced three counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony second-degree battery, but now faces an attempted murder charge.

The investigation continues.