Murder Trial Underway For Springdale Man Linked To Missouri Double-Homicide

NEOSHO, Mo. (KFSM) — The murder trial for a Springdale man charged in a double-homicide is underway in Newton County Circuit Court.

Christopher Paschall, 39, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 slayings of Casey Lee Brace and Herbert Townsend.

Prosecutors say Paschall killed his ex-girlfriend and her grandfather at their Barry County, Missouri, residence before kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter.

Paschall also faces three counts of armed criminal action and one count of parental kidnapping.

Authorities say Paschall shot Brace and her grandfather about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2015 at residence on 232333 Farm Road 1055 in Washburn, Mo.

Paschall then kidnapped his daughter and fled to a relative’s house in Springdale. The girl was found unharmed and handed over to Arkansas Department of Human Services officials.

Brace succumbed to her injuries on scene while her grandfather died later at a hospital in Springfield, Mo.

In the months leading up to the shooting, Brace reported Paschall for stalking and threatening her, so the sheriff’s office set up extra deputy patrols near her home, according to Barry County Sheriff Mick Epperly.

Epperly said deputies had checked the area near the house the morning of the shooting. The sheriff also said Brace had gone to court seeking an order of protection against Paschall.