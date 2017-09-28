New Test May Diagnose CTE Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers believe they've spotted a potential warning sign for chronic traumatic encephalopathy CTE the devastating brain disease caused by repeated concussions.

Boston University Scientists studied the brains of 23 former college and professional football players along with 50 non-athletes with Alzheimer’s disease and 18 non-athletes without brain disease.

Levels of a biomarker known as CCL, 11 were higher in the brains of the former football players with CTE, than anyone else.

Study authors said not only does this research show the potential for CTE diagnosis during life, but it offers a possible mechanism for distinguishing between CTE and other diseases.