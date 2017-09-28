Oklahoma State Fires Assistant Linked To FBI Fraud Case

STILLWATER, OKLA. (KFSM) – Oklahoma State announced on Thursday that they have fired men’s basketball assistant Lamont Evans after he was linked to a FBI case involving corruption and fraud.

Our sister station KFOR first had the story.

Evans was one of four college basketball coaches, and 10 individuals in all, that are facing federal charges in a pay-for-play scheme that gave money to potential recruits and their families.

“We were surprised to learn this morning of potential actions against one of our assistant basketball coaches by federal officials,” the university said in a statement. “We are reviewing and investigating the allegations. We are cooperating fully with officials. Let it be clear we take very seriously the high standards of conduct expected in our athletic department. We will not tolerate any deviation from those standards.”

Evans is accused of taking more than $20,000 in bribes to help influence potential student-athletes.