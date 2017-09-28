Rogers Man Dies In Thursday Rush Hour Crash

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers man has died after a car crash near the intersection of 13th and Persimmon Streets on Thursday (Sept. 28).

William Dudzienski, 56, was traveling westbound on Persimmon Street when his red Dodge Dakota was hit near the intersection.

Police said Mitchell Ramsey, 23, was driving a white Ford Ranger northbound at a high rate of speed on 13th Street and ran the stop sign.

The vehicles were pushed into a gray GMC pickup truck driven by Brandon Henson, 28. Henson was stopped at the stop sign in the outside southbound lane on 13th Street.

Ramsey was taken to Mercy Medical Center, and Dudzienski was unconscious and taken to the Northwest Medical Center where he later died. Henson was not injured and was released from the scene.

Police said there are no charges at this time.