Sebastian County Deputies Arrest Man Accused Of Raping Female Relative

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man was arrested in Sebastian County on Wednesday (Sept. 27) on suspicion of raping a relative for the past five years, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Sebastian County deputies received a call on Sept. 24 from a 16-year-old female saying that a relative had been sexually abusing her since she was 11 years old, according to the release.

According to the victim, Justin G. Carter, 36, had sex with her for the last several years on several occasions.

Carter was arrested on suspicion of rape and is being held Sebastian County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.