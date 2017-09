× 5NEWS Weather: September Was Fort Smith’s Driest Month On Record

Since record keeping started in 1882, Fort Smith has only had three other months where only a trace of rain was recorded.

This was the driest September on record for Fort Smith.

In NW Arkansas, Fayetteville picked up 1.50″ of rain in September which makes it the 10th driest on record.

Normal rainfall is September is usually around 4″.

The next chance for widespread rain arrives October 4th.

-Garrett