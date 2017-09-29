Corporate Donations For Hurricane Maria Relief Top $24 Million

(CNN Money) — Companies are stepping up to rebuild Puerto Rico.

As of Friday, corporate donations have reached $24.1 million for Hurricane Maria relief efforts — about triple the amount that had been contributed four days ago, according to an estimate from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A spokeswoman for the Chamber of Commerce said she expects corporate donations will continue to grow as companies see the urgent need in Puerto Rico and as rescue and relief work shifts into long-term recovery.

The storm, which slammed Puerto Rico more than a week ago, is expected to leave behind billions of dollars in damages.

On Monday, donations totaled $8.1 million.

A series of natural disasters across North America over the past month could have tested the limits of corporate giving. Businesses pledged over $224.9 million to relief efforts following Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, according to a recent estimate from the Chamber.

Nevertheless, major companies have continued to donate in the wake of Maria.

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase announced a $500,000 donation to organizations working on the ground, like the Community Foundation of Puerto Rico and the local Boys and Girls Club. Verizon on Friday upped its donation to $5 million from $1 million for the island.

Companies like healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente and pharmaceutical company Abbott are each contributing $1 million to relief efforts. Starbucks, which has 500 employees on the island, will give $250,000 to recovery and rebuilding in Puerto Rico, and Google is matching the $250,000 employees have raised for a total of $500,000.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola has tripled the amount of money it’s donating to disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico. The company will donate another $4.3 million to help with recovery. It had previously announced a $2 million contribution to the American Red Cross for Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and that it would match employee donations up to $100,000.

Amgen, a biotechnology company, has pledged $3 million to support urgent Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico. It has also committed up to an additional $2 million for longer-term rebuilding.

Some businesses are lending a hand by providing services and in-kind donations, like food and supplies.

AT&T and T-Mobile are waiving cell phone charges in impacted areas, Western Union will offer free money transfers to Puerto Rico from the mainland U.S., and JetBlue is flying in emergency supplies on one of its airplanes.

Royal Caribbean’s humanitarian mission is rescuing about 2,200 people from San Juan, and will evacuate up to 1,000 more from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

