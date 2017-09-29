Fort Smith Police Investigating ‘Suspicious’ Death

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are investing a death at a downtown motel.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene at Riverfront Inn, 1021 Garrison Ave. about 12:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 29) regarding a dead man found in a rented motel room, according to officers at the scene.

The cause of death remained unknown as of 2:35 p.m., but Sgt. Jason Thompson at the scene tell 5NEWS this is a suspicious death.

Stay with 5NEWS as additional information becomes available.