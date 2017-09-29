“Midget Wrestling Warriors” Comes To Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The group "Midget Wrestling Warriors" came to Fort Smith to the Arkansas/Oklahoma State Fair on Thursday (Sept. 28).

5NEWS Meteorologist Matt Standridge spoke with the leader of the group, "Short Sleeve Sampson" to talk about wrestling and the group's name.

Folks who see their show can expect the same style of wrestling from WWE Raw and Smackdown. "We are the Midget Wrestling Warriors! What people usually see watching WWE, that's what they can expect to see here! The only thing that's different is that we're under 5 foot tall," said Sampson.

It's the height that has people talking about the group's name. "I wanted the word 'midget' in there because I wanted people to identify the product that we are delivering and I wanted wrestling in it," Sampson said.

When his wrestlers head out to towns, he tells us that title's do not matter. According to Sampson, "At the end of the day, after we talk for two or three minutes, the size don't make a difference. I am so blessed to be the person I am, and I'm going to take these blessings and I'm going to live life to the fullest."

