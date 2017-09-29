Roland Police Searching For Stolen Church Van
ROLAND (KFSM) — Police are searching for a church van that they say was stolen during broad daylight.
The van was reported stolen from Woodland Hills Church, 103 Carson Road. It is described as a 2013 Ford Econoline 15-passenger van, and is dark blue with white lettering along the sides.
The vehicle theft was reported sometime between 2-3 p.m., Wednesday (Sept. 27), according to police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Roland police at (918)427-3252.