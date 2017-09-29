Search Underway For Suspect In Stilwell Officer-Involved Shooting

STILWELL (KFSM) — Authorities are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, and are looking for the suspect reportedly involved.

Police are searching for TJ Cain, 46, who is accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting about 5 a.m. Witnesses reported the description of the vehicle allegedly involved, and that vehicle was spotted nearby a short time later.

Cain led police on a pursuit, before crashing the vehicle he was driving in the 800 block of E and N Roads.

During the pursuit, Cain shot a gun several times at officers , according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. An officer return fire and thinks he shot Cain, but Cain continued to flee and has yet to be found.

He is wanted on felony warrants for assault involving a gun.

This is a developing story.