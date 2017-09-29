Startup Crawl Celebrating Local Businesses & Helping Economy

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville is known as the “Startup City of the South”. To celebrate more than 40 local businesses, Startup Junkie is hosting a Startup Crawl Friday (Sept. 29).

People will go on a self-guided tour through downtown Fayetteville to 12 different local businesses. There will also be more companies set up on the 1st floor of the Pryor Center.

Startup Junkie offers one on one consulting, events and workshops to businesses just starting up. Executive Director of the Startup Junkie Foundation, Haley Allgood, hopes Fayetteville will continue to be a community that supports and celebrates entrepreneurs. “Our region had a lot of really successful entrepreneurs that started Walmart, Tyson and JB Hunt,” said Allgood. “We want to help lift up the new upcoming entrepreneurs to create more success stories for our region.”

There will be live music, food and craft beer from local breweries.

Startup Crawl is from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free, but everyone is asked to reserve their spot.

All-access tickets are available, which include a souvenir cup and free beer at every stop.

To reserve a spot or purchase a $10 all-access ticket in advance, click here.

Ticket prices increase to $15 at the event, and all participants must check in.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. check-in is at The Research and Technology Park at 535 W Research Center Blvd. in Fayetteville.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. check-in is at the Fayetteville Square.

More information about the event, check out their Facebook page.