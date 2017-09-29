Tom Cruise Movie Based On Life Of Mena Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENA (KFSM) -- The movie American Made starring Tom Cruise opens in theaters Friday (Sept. 29).

The movie depicts the life of Berry Seals in the 1980s after he was arrested for drug smuggling.

Seals moved to the small town of Mena, Arkansas and ran an operation out of a hanger at the Mena Airport.

The hanger still exists today. Though, people who live in Mena said it looks different than it did in the 80s.

Documented reports state that Seals may have worked with the CIA to gather intelligence on the drug cartel in South America.

"We travel around the country and you would be amazed at how many people when we say 'Mena, we're a small town' but they say 'oh Mena that airport,'" Andy Ayres said.

To watch footage from 1980s as 5NEWS spoke with witnesses and the then Polk county sheriff, click here. Investigators tried to uncover Seals' activities, but they ran into a few road blocks due to government involvement.