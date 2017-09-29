Tyson Foods Employees Donate Time To Local Nonprofit

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Employees at Tyson Foods are helping a local nonprofit Friday (Sept. 29).

Around 18 people from Tyson Foods in Northwest Arkansas and the River valley drove to the Children’s Emergency Shelter in Fort Smith.

They provided manual labor for the shelter, painting the outside of the building.

The volunteers also presented a check for $50,000 to the nonprofit for their Happy Plate Food Service Program. This allows the shelter to feed up to up to 300 children each year.

“We are so thankful that Tyson Foods is coming out to help us, because without the community involvement, we are about 52-percent funded by fundraisers and grants and private donations,” Children’s Emergency Shelter Public Relations Director Morgan Rhodes said.

“Well it’s part of what our company is based on is giving back to the communities we serve,” said Connie Owens from Tyson Foods.