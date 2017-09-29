Weekend Weather Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After an usual stretch of warm weather, expect cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

Morning lows will be a bit chilly in the 50s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We'll have a few more clouds on Sunday as compared to Saturday.

The next upper level system arrives towards the middle of next week with highs back into the low 80s and minimal rain chances. The best chance for rain appears to be around Wednesday but overall rain chances remain small with no major soakers anywhere in the forecast.

-Garrett