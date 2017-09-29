Westbrook Signs 5-Year Extension With Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFSM) – The NBA’s reigning MVP is staying put for the near future.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook has agreed to a five year extention to stay with Oklahoma City and is reported to be worth $205 million.

The reported contract would run through the 2022-23 season and be worth $235 million over the six years of the deal.

Westbrook won the 2016-17 NBA MVP after setting the league’s record for most triple-doubles in a single season and finished the year averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.