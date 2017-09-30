City Of Lincoln Hosts 42nd Annual Arkansas Apple Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN (KFSM) -- The annual Arkansas Apple Festival will kickoff on Friday (Oct. 6) in downtown Lincoln.

Held along the downtown square, the festival is expected to attract people from around the country for a large apple-themed event.

A parade will start on Saturday at 10 a.m., where interested participants can show up that morning at the Lincoln Middle School gymnasium.

The event runs 9 a.m to 5 p.m. each day and will feature craft and food vendors, a talent show and an apple core throwing contest.

There is no cost to attend the festival.