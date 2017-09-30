Konsplosion Attracts Local Comic Con Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- From costumes to games and swords, comic con fans can find it all at the River Valley's own comic con called Konsplosion.

"It's a convention that deals with a lot of fandoms ranging from Disney to anime or comic books," Morgan Henderson, comic con fan said.

People from all over the state are sharing their passions for everything from video games to their favorite anime characters.

"At work, you're just talking about normal things like how the weather is," Julia Griffin, comic con fan said. "You never know if you can be like, 'hey, did you play this new video game?' But here, you can."

You'll find all your favorite characters at Konsplosion, but people said it's the person under the costume that keeps them coming back for more.

"It's almost euphoric," Chris Jordan, comic con fan said. "Like coming here and these are my people. I'm in costume, everyone is in costume. We're all just being geeks together."

"You see all walks of life here, too," Brooklyn Shock, convention chairperson said. "We have people in here that are business professionals, stay at home parents. We have young people, older people."

Comic con fans urge everyone to give it a shot. Some said you might be surprised at how much fun you'll have.

"It's not for everyone," Griffin said. "But, that's okay. Not everyone is into a nerdy or geeky thing and that's fine, but if you are and you like a comic or a video game, this is a great place to be."

For a full schedule for Konsplosion 2017 or for more information, click here.