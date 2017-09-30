Legendary ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Host Monty Hall Dies At 96

CALIFORNIA (KFSM) — Monty Hall, the iconic host and co-creator of ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ has died at the age of 96, according to the New York Times.

His daughter, Joanna Gleason, confirmed he died of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday, the New York Times reports.

He was born in Canada on August 25, 1921.

‘Let’s Make a Deal’ premiered in late 1963. Bob Hilton became host in 1990 with Billy Bush taking over in 2003. Wayne Brady took over in 2009 and has remained as the host since.